 ‘Didn't expect so soon…was sitting with parents’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his arrest by ED | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Didn't expect so soon…was sitting with parents’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his arrest by ED

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his life is dedicated to the country regardless of whether he is in jail or out.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he was in the company of his parents when the Enforcement Directorate officials arrived at his residence to arrest him in a money laundering probe linked to a now-scrapped excise policy case. Speaking to India Today, Kejriwal said he was not expecting the arrest so soon and thought the ED would wait for at least two to three days.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue Court after his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand hearing in Delhi excise policy case.(ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue Court after his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand hearing in Delhi excise policy case.(ANI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was arrested Thursday evening, hours after the Delhi high court refused to grant him interim protection from coercive action.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I was not expecting it. I did not think ED would come to arrest me so soon. I thought they would wait at least 2-3 days before arresting me,” India Today quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Narrating the circumstances of his arrest, the 55-year-old leader said, “I did not get a chance to take blessings from my parents before ED took me away. I was sitting with my parents before the ED came,” according to the report.

Kejriwal reportedly said that the ED officials "behaved well and with respect".

A court sent the AAP chief to seven-day custody of the probe agency, a day after his dramatic arrest.

Seeking a 10-day custody of Kejriwal, the Enforcement Directorate claimed Arvind Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. The probe agency also claimed that Kejriwal "took advantage" of being the chief minister of Delhi to facilitate money laundering by the AAP, which is a "major beneficiary" of the proceeds of crimes generated in the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Commenting on the ED's claim, Kejriwal said, “The policy went through multiple levels. The Law Secretary, Finance Secretary, and all signed off. The Lieutenant Governor also signed. I don’t understand how Kejriwal and Sisodia are only in the dock”.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Didn't expect so soon…was sitting with parents’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his arrest by ED
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On