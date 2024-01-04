close_game
close_game
News / India News / Didn't I go to CBI? BJP only wants to stop me from campaigning in Lok Sabha elections: Kejriwal

Didn't I go to CBI? BJP only wants to stop me from campaigning in Lok Sabha elections: Kejriwal

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal said had he and his party members done any corruption, they would have joined the BJP by now to get a clean chit.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued a video message amid intense speculation that he would be arrested in connection with the alleged liquor scam. “For the last two years, you have heard the words sharab ghotala several times. There have been multiple raids in connection. Agencies didn't find a single rupee. Where did the money go? Did it just vanish in the air? The truth is there has been no corruption,” Kejriwal said in a video message, a day after skipping the third summons of the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP only wants to put him in jail so that he cannot campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP only wants to put him in jail so that he cannot campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

“Many AAP leaders have been falsely implicated in this connection and they are languishing in jail while there is no evidence against them. Now the BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest strength is my honesty. They want to defame me, hurt my image by false accusations,” Kejriwal said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Speaking on the summons, Kejriwal said his lawyers told him that the summonses were illegal. "I wrote in detail why their summonses were illegal. But they did not reply because they had no reply. Should I follow illegal summonses? I will cooperate if a legal summons is sent to me," Kejriwal said.

"The BJP has nothing to investigate. They just want to stop me from campaigning in the Lok Sabha election. Otherwise, why would they summon me just ahead of the elections? The investigation has been going on for two years. The CBI called me eight months ago. Didn't I attend that? I provided all answers to whatever the CBI asked. But they just want to arrest me on the pretext of summoning me," Kejriwal added.

"ED is calling me just two months before the election which proves that they have no investigation in mind. The BJP is using ED and CBI to poach leaders from other parties. There is more than one instance of how leaders who join the BJP immediately get a clean chit. Today Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh are in jail not because they indulged in corruption, but because they refused to join the BJP. Had we done something wrong, we would have joined the BJP by now," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal arrest row: Here is what happened since yesterday

1. Kejriwal was summoned by the ED on January 3 for the third time. Kejriwal rejected the summons and said he was busy with Republic Day and Rajya Sabha election preparations.

2. Kejriwal said he can answer a questionnaire if the agency sends one. The chief minister mentioned that the agency did not clarify whether Kejriwal was being called as a witness or as an accused.

3. Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday night tweeted that they had information that Kejriwal would be arrested by the ED on Thursday morning.

4. The tweets by the ministers triggered a major drama in front of Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines in the morning.

5. AAP leaders claimed all roads leading to Kejriwal's residence were blocked while police said the deployment was to manage the presence of the media personnel.

6. The ED, meanwhile, rejected the rumours of any raid at Kejriwal's house. Reports said the agency was preparing to send a 4th summons to the chief minister, examining his reply.

7. AAP said Kejriwal would leave for Gujarat on January 6 for a three-day tour.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out