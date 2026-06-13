Didn't lose in 2024, already won 2029: Rahul Gandhi confident of INDIA bloc win

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stressed the need for unity in the INDIA bloc and claimed that they did not lose the 2024 Lok Sabha election and have already won the 2029 polls. Rahul Gandhi claims INDIA bloc's victory for 2029 Lok Sabha elections (X/ @INCIndia)

Sharing his speech delivered at a meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc on Monday, Gandhi said several colleagues had requested for a Hindi translation of his address, which he is doing now.

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"After listening to the speeches and remarks of over 20 leaders at the INDIA Coalition meeting on June 8th, I finally addressed them with this speech.

"When India's thinking, the nation's soul, is in crisis... when institutions are captured... when the voice of the people is suppressed... only resistance combined with unity is effective," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post on X.

"I say it again -- we did not lose the 2024 elections, and we have already won the 2029 elections.

"We will remain united, organise the people, and with the power of resistance, defeat the BJP and its takeover of India's institutions," he said while sharing his speech in Hindi.