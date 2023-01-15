Home / India News / ‘Didn't receive complaints’: DU's Hansraj College principal on no non-veg food in canteen, hostel

'Didn't receive complaints': DU's Hansraj College principal on no non-veg food in canteen, hostel

Updated on Jan 15, 2023 08:18 AM IST

Professor Rama Sharma said non-veg food was never served in the college canteen and it was stopped in the hostel after Covid-19 outbreak.

Professor Rama said college administration must have had a discussion with students before taking the decision to stop serving non-veg food.
Professor Rama said college administration must have had a discussion with students before taking the decision to stop serving non-veg food.(Hindustan Times)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi

The college administration must have had a discussion with students before taking the decision to stop serving non-veg food, principal of Delhi University's Hansraj College Rama Sharma said after reports of serving non-veg food being discontinued in canteen and hostel following the reopening of college for offline mode of study. The professor said non-veg food was never served in the college canteen and it was stopped in the hostel after Covid-19 outbreak.

“The administration didn't receive any complaints against the decision to serve veg food only. No student has complained about it. In our college canteen, non-veg food was never served. The facility of serving non-veg food in the hostel was stopped after Covid-19 outbreak,” Sharma quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Students, largely from south India, have expressed their concerns over the decision as it is creating difficulties for them. “Earlier, non-veg food used to be served, but suddenly non-veg food and eggs were stopped. The students who have come from the south face a lot of issues because they have the habit of eating non-veg. I think that students who want to eat non-veg food should be given non-veg food,” a student told ANI.

Sharma further said the administration takes decision keeping the majority of students in mind. Similarly, the move has been welcomed by a large number of students. They suggested students who want to eat non-veg food to have it outside. "“Number of students having non-veg food in a hostel is less. People who want to eat non-veg can have it outside. Students are happy with vegetarian food,” another student said.

(With ANI inputs)

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

