Digvijaya Singh takes sharp jibe at BJP over Lalu Yadav's 'no family' jab at PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party after several leaders added the suffix ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media handles. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

"Now, they cannot talk about 'Parivarvad'," the Rajya Sabha MP told news agency PTI.



The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister's remark comes after several ministers and BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and JP Nadda added the suffix ‘Modi ka Parivar’ to their social media handles in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad's attack on him.

“What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died," Prasad said at the Jan Vishwas Maha Rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.



Responding to the RJD leader's attack, PM Modi at a rally in Telangana's Adilabad said,"140 crore people of this country are my family. Mera Bharat mera parivaar hai(my India is my family). My life is like an open book. People of the country know about it. “When I left home in my childhood, I left with a dream that I will live for the countrymen”.

BJP's ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ solidarity for PM Modi in 2019

The ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ solidarity by BJP reminds us of 2019 when the saffron party leaders had added ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar' to their social media handles to take on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Chowkidar Chor Hai" dig at the prime minister.



The campaign around the prime minister's perceived image of honesty and anti-corruption spearhead turned out to be a big success as the Congress' attempts to target him over alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal proved to be a non-starter. The BJP won the highest number of seats in its electoral history and the Congress was decimated once again.