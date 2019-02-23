Dilapidated building collapses in Delhi’s Karol Bagh
Earlier this month a massive blaze engulfed a hotel in Karol Bagh and killed 17 people.india Updated: Feb 23, 2019 21:32 IST
New Delhi
A part of a dilapidated building has collapsed in the national capital’s Karol Bagh areaaccording to fire department sources.
Police and fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Feb 23, 2019 21:25 IST