 Dilapidated building collapses in Delhi’s Karol Bagh
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Dilapidated building collapses in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Earlier this month a massive blaze engulfed a hotel in Karol Bagh and killed 17 people.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2019 21:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
building,karol bagh,collapse
Dilapidated building collapses in Delhi’s Karol Bagh(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

A part of a dilapidated building has collapsed in the national capital’s Karol Bagh areaaccording to fire department sources.

Police and fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

Earlier this month a massive blaze engulfed a hotel in Karol Bagh and killed 17 people.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 21:25 IST

tags

more from india