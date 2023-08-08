Dimple Yadav alleges 'state-sponsored' ethnic violence in Manipur: ‘…in deception mode’

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav on Tuesday alleged the sexual assault of Kuki women in Manipur that triggered widespread outrage was a “state-sponsored” ethnic violence. During the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Dimple Yadav lamented the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House and said the opposition parties wanted to keep their viewpoints in front of him. Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav speaking on the no-confidence motion.

“The incident (Manipur video) has been condemned across the world and has left us ashamed. It was state-sponsored ethnic violence,” she said.

Yadav asserted that it was the special duty of chief minister N Biren Singh to stop the violence in the state.

“If the (state) government wanted, this violence could have been controlled within two days but the government's intention was not right. Even today, it continues to be in deception mode,” she said.

The Samajwadi Party leader also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destroying administrative and financial federalism. She alleged that the BJP is destroying institutions like the Election Commission and misusing central probe agencies as tools to harass the people of the country.

Initiating the debate on the motion in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Ranjan Gogoi posed a series of three questions focused on Manipur -- why the prime minister had not visited Manipur, why it took 80 days to break the silence on the state and why he had not sacked the chief minister. Going on to list his reasons for Modi's silence, he alleged, "It was because the state government failed to deal with the ethnic violence in Manipur and the Home Department and the National Security Advisor failed to handle the situation.

"The third reason for the prime minister's silence is that he does not like to accept his mistakes. He will never accept publicly that his state government has failed. He prefers to remain silent than accept mistakes."

