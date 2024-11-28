'Direct courts to not open doors to new disputes': Muslim body AIMPLB to CJI on Ajmer

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday expressed "deep concern and anguish" over petitions in courts claiming the presence of Hindu temples in Islamic places of worship, saying such claims are a blatant mockery of the law and the Constitution. The body also appealed to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to take suo motu action and direct lower courts to refrain from "opening doors to any further disputes". People outside the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Shrine of Moinuddin Chishti, in Ajmer, Rajasthan.(PTI)

AIMPLB's statement came a day after a local court in Ajmer issued notices over a plea claiming there was a temple inside the world-renowned Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

“The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has expressed deep concern and anguish over the recent spate of claims on mosques and dargahs in various courts across the country. Following the unresolved issue of Sambhal's Jama Masjid, a new claim has emerged, asserting that the world-renowned Ajmer Dargah is the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple. Unfortunately, the West Civil Court in Ajmer has accepted this petition for hearing and issued notices to the parties involved. The complainant has named the Dargah Committee, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India as respondents,” the body said in the statement.

"Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas, the National Spokesperson for AIMPLB, stated in a press statement that such claims are a blatant mockery of the law and the constitution, especially in light of the existence of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. This law, enacted by Parliament, clearly specifies that the status of any place of worship as of August 15, 1947, shall remain unchanged and cannot be challenged. The intent was clear to prevent any further targeting of mosques or other religious places following the Babri Masjid case," the statement added.

The Muslim body pointed out that despite the law, the court accepted the petition in Ajmer.

"However, it is deeply unfortunate and shameful that after the claims on Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, Bhojshala Mosque in Madhya Pradesh, Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, and Sambhal Jama Masjid, a claim has now been made on the historic Ajmer Dargah. Despite the law, the court has accepted Vishnu Gupta's petition for hearing and issued notices to the parties. The petitioner alleges that the land of the dargah was originally a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, where worship and rituals like Jal Abhishek were performed," it added.

Dr. Ilyas pointed out that during the Babri Masjid case, the Supreme Court of India not only referred to this law but also stated that no new claims could be entertained after the enactment of this law.

"Yet, when the lower court accepted the claim on Gyanvapi Mosque, the Muslim side approached the Supreme Court, arguing that such a claim should not be entertained given the Places of Worship Act. The court, however, softened its stance and allowed the survey, stating it did not violate the 1991 law. This has led to subsequent claims on Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, and now the Jama Masjid in Sambhal and Ajmer Dargah," it said.

This came days after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a mosque to ascertain the presence of a Hindu temple. Four people died in the clashes and scores were injured.