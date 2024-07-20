New Delhi, Disability rights activists expect a substantial financial support in the upcoming budget to address the needs of persons with disabilities to ensure their development. Disability rights activists demand increased budget allocations for inclusive development

Arman Ali, executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, stressed the need for earmarking budgets under central and state schemes across different ministries to ensure targeted funding for disability inclusion.

This, he believes, would address the diverse needs of persons with disabilities and ensure adequate support across multiple sectors.

Ali also highlighted the urgent need for allocations to improve accessible infrastructure, including community hospitals, primary health centres, district hospitals, and sub-district hospitals.

He pointed out that without such allocations, persons with disabilities would continue to face significant barriers in accessing healthcare facilities, ultimately affecting their overall health outcomes.

The activist also underscored the importance of a uniform quantum of State Disability Pension across India, considering the additional costs of living with a disability. He advocated for dedicated budget allocations for life and health insurance schemes specifically designed for persons with disabilities.

Ali further called for increased funding for the Scheme for Implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which he believes is essential for the effective enforcement of disability rights and ensuring compliance with legislative mandates for accessibility and inclusion.

He stressed the need for substantial increases in the budget for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and organizations like the National Trust, RCI, and NHFDC, highlighting the growing number of NGOs, local level committees, and beneficiaries that rely on these organizations for support.

Similarly, the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled echoed Ali's sentiments, advocating for a cross-sectoral approach to address disability issues in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 .

NPRD emphasized the need for disability budgeting, suggesting that 5 per cent of allocations across ministries should be earmarked for the disabled. They also called for enhanced allocations for the DePwD and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for the implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

NPRD noted that funding for these departments has decreased over the years, and even the allocated amounts are often not fully utilized.

The disability rights organisation further stressed the importance of making built infrastructure and IT services accessible, with more allocations needed to meet the "Accessible India" targets for railways and other modes of transport.

They advocated for subsidies to modify existing houses to make them accessible and ensure new houses built under various schemes are disabled-friendly. NPRD also urged the government to remove GST on aids and appliances used by the disabled, arguing that these devices are essential for their daily lives.

Additionally, NPRD called for an inclusive pension system that covers all disabilities recognized under the RPwD Act and links pensions to minimum wages or the cost of living. They also suggested introducing a caregiver allowance and providing free and universal health coverage for all disabled individuals.

Disability rights activists Dr Satendra Singh highlighted the need for separate funding for the Accessible India Campaign.

He pointed out that despite the campaign's launch in 2015, there has been no dedicated budget for it, resulting in inadequate progress.

Singh called for a 5 per cent allocation across all ministries for disability inclusion and the removal of GST on essential assistive devices. He emphasized that assistive devices are lifelines for people with disabilities and should not be taxed.

As the government prepares to unveil the Union Budget 2024, the disability rights community hopes their demands will be met, ensuring a more inclusive and equitable society for persons with disabilities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the full budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on July 23, which will be the first Budget for the NDA government after it secured a third consecutive term.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.