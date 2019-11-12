Disappointed with ideology, 9 Maoists surrender in Sukma

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:44 IST

Nine Maoists, including an area commander, reportedly surrendered before the Sukma police on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the Maoists claimed that they were disappointed with the ‘hollow Maoist ideology’.

“A total of nine Maoists surrendered on Monday. One Gaddo Krishna alias Badru (35), is a divisional commander (DVC) in the company- 4 of CPI (Maoist) and had a Rs 10 lakh award on his head,” said SP Sukma Shalabh Sinha adding that Badru had joined the outlawed outfit in 2001 and was involved in several attacks on security forces.

“All those who have surrendered will be provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government,” said the SP.

The SP further said that two other cadres- Madkam Muke (22) and Madkam Boti (30), both members of LOS (local organisation squad) had also surrendered.

The women cadres-- Kunjami Budhra (30) and Madkam Sanni (25), who were in the protection team of senior leaders also surrendered , said the SP adding that four others were lower cadres of Maoists.

Meanwhile, Maoists on Monday, killed a villager on suspicion of being a police informer, Sukma police said.

The body of Sudam Hunga, a native of Kamapura village, was found on Monday morning on the outskirts of Jagargunda village in South Sukma.

“A written note was also found, which claimed that Maoists had killed Hunga for being a police informer. He was abducted some days ago. We have launched a hunt for the Maoists in the region,” said the SP.