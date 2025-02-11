‘Dismantling entire terror ecosystem priority of govt’: Amit Shah at J&K security meet

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stressed the role of paramilitary forces in ensuring a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. Union home minister Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi, Tuesday,(PTI)

Chairing a high-level meeting on the security situation in the Union territory, Shah directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure “zero-infiltration” from the international borders through strong vigil, strengthening border grid, and use of advanced technologies for surveillance and border guarding.

According to a government statement, the meeting was attended by Union home secretary, director (Intelligence Bureau), director generals of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) and other senior officers.

ALSO READ: Point Blank: Hamas leaders In PoK expose Pakistan's bid to turn J&K into Jihad theatre

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the central government is committed for terror-free Jammu & Kashmir,”

During the meeting, Amit Shah directed the CRPF to continue with its

synergy with Indian Army and J&K Police.

He also reviewed the winter action plan of CRPF and directed to ensure there are no gaps in area domination. The minister instructed to focus on Jammu region and dominate the heights.



Shah reiterates the importance of tech in intelligence generation

During the meeting, Shah reviewed the intelligence apparatus working in J&K, and directed the agencies to boost coverage and penetration to generate quality intelligence.

According to the government statement, the minister reiterated the importance of technology in intelligence generation.

“Monitoring of terror-financing, tightening grip over Narco-terror cases and dismantling entire terror ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir are priority of Modi government. Strong steps are being taken for 'Zero Terror Plan' in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah added.

The Union home minister also directed to focus on “countering the negative propaganda by the anti-national elements”, to place the correct picture in public domain. He instructed them to continue with the synergy amongst the agencies and guided to adopt technology and increase intelligence.

Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue work in a synergies mode to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He assured that all the resources will be made available in this endeavor.

Last week, Shah had chaired a security review meet with J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials.

“Chaired a security review meeting for Jammu and Kashmir with the Lt. Governor and top officials. Due to the tireless efforts of the Modi govt, Bharat is fast approaching the goal of a terror-free J&K by thwarting the terror ecosystem,” Shah said.