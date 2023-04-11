‘MP just a tag’: Rahul-Priyanka's show of strength in Wayanad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the disqualification of her brother Rahul Gandhi as the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad.



“Rahul Gandhi was disqualified for asking a question that they (BJP) could not answer. The whole govt is trying to defend Gautam Adani. The PM is defending Adani. BJP turning our democracy on its head. PM is changing his dressing style every day but there is no change in the lifestyle of common people. They are struggling for jobs”, she said during the party's ‘Satyameva Jayate’ yatra in Wayanad.



Gandhi was disqualified as an MP from Wayanad after being sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. The former MP from Wayanad has been defiant and has refused to apologise.



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also spoke on the eviction notice served to Rahul asking him to vacate his 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow which he had held since 2005. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra looks on during a roadshow in Wayanad.(Twitter/Congress)

“I was packing up Rahul's furniture at his house. I was reflecting on the fact that my children and spouse helped me relocate my home a few years ago. But my brother doesn't have a family of his own to help him, even though he has the rest of us”, she told Congress workers.



The Congress general secretary also said that her brother is honest and brave, and won't be deterred by those in power. “When I came to Wayanad in 2019, I told you a lot of things about my brother. Today, I'm confident that the people of Wayanad know who Rahul Gandhi is. You know that he is an honest & brave man who is undaunted by the power of those who want him silenced”, she said.



After Priyanka's speech, Rahul said,"MP is just a tag or position and BJP can take my tag, position, and house or put me in jail, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad. They think that they will scare me by sending the police to my house...I am happy they took my house. I was not satisfied living in that house…".

