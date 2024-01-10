Disruptions, protests part of 'sanskar' of ruling Left in Kerala: Guv Khan

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 10 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday took a dig at the ruling Left in the state, saying that "disruptions, dishonour and protests" are part of their 'sanskar' (manners) and that is why they engage in agitations even when they have been elected to power. HT Image

Khan, referring to the black "clothes" waved at him by SFI, DYFI and CPI(M) activists along the route to Ponnani here, said it was "most unfortunate" that the members of the party responsible for maintaining law and order in the state were creating disruption on the roads.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Activists of the CPI(M) and its student wing -- Students Federation of India (SFI) -- and youth wing -- Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) -- waved black flags at the Governor along the route to a commemoration programme organised by the Congress party in Ponnani here that he was going to attend.

"If an alien, someone who does not know this place, asks who they (protestors) are, what reply will you give? They are members of a party which has been elected to run the government in Kerala.

"If they belong to the ruling party, how come they are protesting? Have you ever heard of any ruling party protesting? The reply would be -- that they are so used to, their sanskars are so used to disruption, dishonour and protests that they forget they have been chosen to rule the state. It is unfortunate," Khan said taking a dig at the ruling Left in the state.

He said that is how some people are and that it was actually their sanskars.

"If you have been brought up and trained in a particular manner, then it becomes very difficult to change your nature. So you keep doing it disregarding all the obligations and duties which are cast upon you by the people of the state," the Governor said.

He, however, said that his words were not a criticism and were only a "light remark".

After the event, while speaking to reporters outside the venue, Khan said, "Everyone knows here the violence they have indulged in the past. So, there is nothing new about it and I do not want to give them any importance".

He was responding to reporters' queries about him referring to the SFI protestors as "criminals".

"If someone hits your car or tries to hit your head, what would you call them? Is violence part of the protest? Do you accept that?" he asked the reporters.

Prior to waving flags at Khan, the SFI placed banners stating -- 'Mister Chancellor you are not welcome here' and 'Mister chancellor this is a place where there are a lot of people whom you called bloody criminals, be careful' -- at various places in Ponnani hours ahead of Khan's arrival to participate in the programme to commemorate late Congress leader P T Mohana Krishnan.

Khan had on Tuesday faced a massive protest from various youth outfits affiliated to the ruling Left Democratic Front during his visit to Thodupuzha in Idukki district to participate in a function organised by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, a traders' body.

The hartal in Idukki district was called by the LDF in protest against his non-assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023 which was passed in the Legislative Assembly on September 14, 2023, taking into consideration the decades-long demand of the people of Idukki district.