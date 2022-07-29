Dissent brews in BJP’s youth wing in K’taka after murder
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has come under backlash from its youth wing after the killing of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.
On Thursday, a section of BJP leaders held a protest against party’s state leadership outside the Townhall in Bengaluru.
Nettaru, a resident of Bellare, was attacked by bike-borne assailants when he was returning home after closing his poultry shop late on Tuesday evening. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The incident triggered protests in several parts of the coastal district on Wednesday with instances of stone pelting being reported in some areas.
On Wednesday, a large number of BJP youth workers gathered for the funeral procession of the Yuva Morcha district executive committee member Nettaru and anger and grief were writ large on their faces.
A section of party’s youth workers in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday announced that they were resigning as the party had failed to protect its own cadre.
“There is a BJP government both at the Centre and the state and yet a party worker is hacked to death. Should party workers live in fear even during the BJP government?” said Preetham Hebbar, the Chikkamagaluru district convener of Yuva Morcha.
Nalin Kumar Kateel, the BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP from Dakshina Kannada, a BJP stronghold, said the anger and disappointment of party workers was understandable.
“The conspiracy behind Nettar’s murder will be revealed and justice will be ensured,” Kateel told reporters and added he will convince the workers who resigned to reconsider their decision.
On Thursday, Kateel’s car was blocked by party workers and Hindu activists for about half an hour before he could move with police security.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced late on Wednesday night that he is cancelling the first-year anniversary celebrations of his government. The move was seen as a way to pacify the party’s young workers in the run-up to the state assembly elections next year.
Some of the party workers are associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other orgainsations like the Bajarang Dal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti among others.
Several Yuva Morcha members told HT they felt that the party was not taking care of them and was using them for political gains. “There is no protection to our workers who are fighting against fundamentalist forces,” said a Yuva Morcha leader, requesting anonymity.
On Thursday, two men with suspected links to the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested in connection with the murder of the Yuva Morcha leader. Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said involvement of outfits like PFI and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in the case is also being probed.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyank Kharge released a video of an interview of a former BJP leader Satyajit Surathkal, in which the latter levels allegations against the BJP of funding and strengthening the SDPI.
“It is very sad that to defeat the Congress politically and become more powerful, a party that has come to power with the support of Hindutva (apparent reference to BJP) the SDPI is being strengthened by giving them money, funding candidates,” Surathkal is heard saying in a Kannada interview to Mangaluru-based Daijiworld.
HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video or claims made in the video.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Kharge poster: “While @BJP4Karnataka claims SDPI & PFI are friends of @INCKarnataka, the reality is they are being “fed” by BJP themselves.”
Ganesh Karnik, Karnataka BJP spokesperson, said the Congress has this habit of blaming the BJP each time it loses an election.
“It is his (Surathkal) personal opinion. But it is not true. Suppose BJP, Congress and SDPI (contest an election). Had the SDPI not contested, the votes should have gone to Congress. But Congress says because SDPI fielded its candidate and lost election, it was promoted by the BJP,” Karnik said.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
