Dissent brews within Karnataka govt: What led to CM Yediyurappa’s isolation
The shuffling of his Cabinet to allocate portfolios to newly inducted ministers triggered a backlash against Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, 77, on Thursday from both the old guard and the new entrants. Here is what we know about Yediyurappa’s seeming isolation and what has led to it:
• At the core of the chaos are members of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S) whom Yediyurappa convinced to resign.
• The resignations brought down the previous JD (S)-Congress alliance government.In all, 17 members resigned from the legislature.
• In the subsequent by-election, 14 of them contested; 11 won and sought their promised rewards, ministerial berths.
• At least three ministers—N Nagaraju, K Gopalaiah, and K C Narayana Gowda—of the seven inducted into his Cabinet on January 13 met at health minister K Sudhakar’s residence and later called on Yediyurappa to express their anger at the distribution of portfolios.
Also read | Hours after BS Yediyurappa assigns Karnataka portfolios, ministers complain
• Nagaraju said there was not much he can do in the excise department and had asked for a portfolio that is more development-oriented.
• Gopalaiah, who was stripped of the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs ministry, sought to know what he had done to deserve such treatment.
• Yediyurappa and his ministerial colleagues, R Ashok and Basavaraj Bommai, among others, swung into damage control mode. The chief minister insisted there is no difference of opinion among the new ministers.
• Many of the ministers unhappy with the changes did not attend a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.
• Sudhakar, who fought hard to get the medical education department from B Sriramulu at the peak of the pandemic, and succeeded, was stripped of the portfolio in the reshuffle.
• With no backing from the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yediyurappa now finds himself confronting a burst of dissidence that has the potential to end another term of the Lingayat leader in the chief minister’s office ahead of the end of his tenure.
• Even J C Madhuswamy, a key member of Yediyurappa’s inner circle, expressed his unhappiness at being divested of the minor irrigation, law, and parliamentary affairs portfolios.
• The lack of action against Basanagouda Patil for rebellion against the chief minister was an indication of Yediyurappa’s souring relations with the central leadership of the BJP, analysts said.
• Analysts said the central leadership of the BJP seems to have left it to Yediyurappa to deal with the problem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala mother accused of son's sexual abuse gets bail, court orders SIT probe
- The case has got wide publicity as it is the first time that a mother was arrested under Pocso charges in Kerala, that too, for exploiting her own child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'National security compromised': CWC on Arnab Goswami's leaked chats
- The CWC further said that the silence underlined the government's collusion, complicity and guilt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu health minister gets Covid-19 vaccine, opts for Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caught entering girlfriend’s home, shamed Rajasthan youth flees to Pakistan
- n the missing complaint, family members expressed apprehension that the boy might have crossed to Pakistan since the family lived very close to the Indo-Pak international border and they had relatives in Pabni village in Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MNS urges RBI to set up panel to resolve transporters' woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin led to enhanced immune responses, says Lancet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Thackeray writes to RBI chief, complains about transporter harassment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gorakhpur student Aniket Mishra to celebrate Republic Day with PM Modi
- Mishra, who is currently in the Capital for his exams, will be accompanied by his aunt and is expected to report to Hotel Ashoka in New Delhi on January 25.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha BJP protests ‘shoddy’ paddy procurement, govt suspends 15 officials
- At least 10,000 farmers and BJP leaders had surrounded the RDC office in Sambalpur town on Thursday, protesting deductions in farmers’ payments by rice millers among other issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India totally self-reliant in terms of Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi
- India totally self-reliant in terms of Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi interacts with Varanasi health workers, vaccinators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union ministers start 11th round of talks with protesting farmer unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds India's cricket win over Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Environment Conclave: Govt to train village women to test water quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee resigns from post
- Banerjee had taken to Facebook to criticise senior Trinamool leader earlier in January, saying they have not paid heed to his concerns.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media posts against govt, officials to drive action by Bihar Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox