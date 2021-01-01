e-paper
Home / India News / Disturbed Area’ status extended for one year in Manipur

Disturbed Area’ status extended for one year in Manipur

In August 2004, AFSPA was lifted from seven assembly segments of Imphal municipal areas following massive public protests.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 16:01 IST
Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The Act is in force in the state since 1980 and has been extended from time to time.
The Act is in force in the state since 1980 and has been extended from time to time. (ANI Photo?Representational)
         

The Manipur government has extended the ‘Disturbed Area’ status to all parts of the state, except in Imphal Municipal area, for one more year with effect from December 1, 2020.

Special secretary of home department, government of Manipur issued a notification in this regard and it was officially made available to the media through the directorate of information and public relations on Tuesday evening.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1985 (Act No.28 of 1958) as amended time to time, the governor of Manipur hereby accords ex-post facto approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding Imphal Municipal areas as ‘Disturbed Area’ for a period of 1(one) year with retrospective effect from December 1, 2020”, the notification said.

The extension, the notice says, was done after the governor opined that due to the violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups, the entire state of Manipur is in such a disturbed condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary.

Also Read: Dzukou valley wildfire spreads to Manipur, Amit Shah assures all help

The promulgation of “Disturbed Area” status allows the enforcement of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which gives immunity to the armed forces. The Act is in force in the state since 1980 and has been extended from time to time.

In August 2004, AFSPA was lifted from seven assembly segments of Imphal municipal areas following massive public protests. These seven assembly constituencies are, Keishamthong, Sagolband, Singjamei, Thangmeiband, Yaiskul, Uripok and Wangkhei.

Many social organisations have been demanding the repeal of AFSPA claiming it to be affecting the human rights in the region.

India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
