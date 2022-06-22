Divisive forces fomenting disrespect for other religions: Goa Archbishop

Goa Archbishop Filipe Néri Ferrão has urged the people to “actively and prudently” keep away from the evil of dividing people on the basis of religion while warning that “divisive forces” are creeping up to foment disrespect for the religion of the other.

In his annual letter to Goa’s Catholics, Ferrão called for greater harmony and community activity to bring society closer together amid threats from individualism. “We people of different religious traditions in Goa have been striving to promote religious harmony for ages... In today’s circumstances, it is of utmost importance to come together for interreligious dialogue and other meaningful initiatives, irrespective of our diverse religious traditions.”

He called on Christian communities to make positive efforts to initiate a dialogue of “life and action” with people of other faiths “by organising inter-religious prayer services, participating in their religious festivals, inviting them to our feasts, organising talks, seminars and discussions on topic of common interest.”

He noted they have in Goa taken steps towards inter-religious dialogue. “We still have a long way to go in upholding and respecting each other’s religious tenets, participating in their festivals and celebrations, reaching out to them in their needs...”

Tensions were reported during Ram Navami processions for the first time in Goa earlier this year. Ferrão has also previously called on the people of Goa to overcome divisive forces, who were now active in the state.

Pope Francis has appointed Ferrão as a Cardinal, meaning he will be one among those eligible to vote in a papal election. In his annual letter in 2018, he feared that “the Constitution of India was in danger of being trampled upon, human rights were under attack and democracy appears to be in peril leaving the people to live in insecurity.”

The letter is usually released in June and distributed among Catholics via parishes.