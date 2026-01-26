DJ lights, party beams can burn your retina: Eye surgeon shares shocking case

Laser lights used by DJ at parties led to a sudden vision loss for a young boy. The case shared by Dr Ashish Markan, otherwise known by his Instagram account ‘@your_retina_doctor’, showed a retina burn after exposure to laser light. Symptoms of eye injury due to laser may include reduced vision, central scotoma, or difficulty reading (Unsplash/Representational Image)

Dr Markan shared the case of a young boy who complained of sudden loss of vision in his right eye after “repeatedly staring into laser lights used by a DJ". The doctor said that the patient presented with “visual acuity of 6/18".

After he conducted a Fundus examination — a type of eye exam to inspect the back interior surface of the eye — it revealed a “macular injury with disruption of the outer retinal layers".

While examining the history of the patient, the doctor found out that he had repeatedly stared into laser lights used by a DJ. Due to this, the laser beams entered his eyes several times.

Laser-induced maculopathy occurs when bright, high-energy laser light damages the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp vision. Dr Markan explains that even a brief or repeated exposure can cause retinal burns, leading to blurred or distorted vision.

Warning against 'laser-induced maculopathy’ In 2024, the Poona Ophthalmological Society (POS) raised a similar concern about the harmful effects of laser lights used during some religious programmes. The doctors cautioned that excessive exposure to lasers can lead to retina damage and, in some cases, cause loss of vision.

It also issued a statement saying that laser pointers and lights with more than 5 MW power can damage the retina, and so they should be directed upwards.

Dr Radhika Paranjape, president of POS, said that “In the past, there have been cases of patients experiencing retinal haemorrhage and swelling due to exposure to laser lights, HT reported.

She also informed that if the delicate blood vessels in the retina are directly exposed to lasers, "there is a risk of haemorrhage that weakens vision,” she said.

Even a brief but prolonged exposure can cause issues like temporary loss of vision, headaches, diminishing vision and eye pain for a few minutes to a couple of days.

Dr Sanjay Patil, another member of POS, said that in serious cases, it can cause retinal haemorrhage, in which the damage is irreversible even after treatment. This is when a laser causes bleeding in the central part of the retina and causes vision loss.

Which laser lights cause this? Laser lights are divided into different classes.

According to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, there are four main classes of lasers, including class 1,2,3 and class 4.

Class 1 is the safest to use and is not capable of causing damage to the eye or skin. Class 2 laser can cause damage, but only after long periods of staring. As per doctors, Class 3 and 4 lasers are dangerous to the human body, including sensitive areas like the eyes and skin.

How do they harm eyes? Lasers have lenses that focus every ray onto the retina. These lenses work like when someone focuses sunlight on paper using a magnifying glass to ignite it.

A study published by the US National Institute of Health said that eye injuries are often caused by exposure to a malfunctioning high-powered recreational lasers. It said that concerns are usually around illegally sold laser projectors that are powered above 5 MW, which is a standard for certain types of lasers and can cause immediate eye injury.

Symptoms of eye injury due to laser may include reduced vision, central scotoma, or difficulty reading, Dr Ashish Markan informed. Avoiding direct exposure to laser lights is essential, as some retinal damage can be permanent. Early evaluation and follow-up improve visual outcomes.