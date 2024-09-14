Ophthalmological society cautions against use of laser lights during Ganpati

Ahead of Ganpati visarjan, the Poona Ophthalmological Society (POS) has raised concerns over the harmful effects of laser lights used during the festival. According to doctors, excessive exposure to laser lights can damage the retina and in extreme cases, result in loss of vision, officials said on Friday. Lasers come in green, red, and yellow colours produced in different wavelengths. Lasers harm only the eyes as eyes have lenses that focus every ray onto the retina – just like the way we used to focus sunlight on paper using a magnifying glass to ignite it as kids. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The POS has issued a statement cautioning citizens about the potential dangers of laser pointers and lights with more than 5 MW power to the inner retinal layer of the eye. Faulty exposure to laser beams can cause symptoms such as eye injuries, light sensitivity, blurred vision, and watery eyes, said the POS doctors. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, laser lights with more than 5 MW power can damage the retina and potentially cause permanent blindness. Laser beams should be directed upwards or towards the sky to prevent them from entering people’s eyes.

Dr Radhika Paranjape, president, POS, said that of late, the use of laser shows during festivals and processions has increased which can harm the human eyes. Along with DJs, laser shows have become a common sight. “Looking directly at laser lights can cause serious eye injuries, potentially leading to permanent loss of vision in severe cases. In the past, there have been cases of patients experiencing retinal haemorrhage and swelling due to exposure to laser lights. If the delicate blood vessels in the retina are directly exposed to lasers, there is a risk of haemorrhage that weakens vision,” she said.

Eye surgeon and member of the POS, Dr Sanjay Patil, said that due to prolonged exposure to lasers, there can be minor issues like temporary loss of vision or diminishing vision, headache, and eye pain for a few minutes to a couple of days. “In serious complications, it can lead to retinal haemorrhage in which the damage is irreversible even after treatment. Bleeding in the central part of the retina can cause vision loss and even after treatment, the vision loss is irreversible. Many a time due to minor issues, people rub their eyes and get corneal abrasion or self-inflicted trauma to the cornea and haemorrhage,” he said.

As per doctors, class 3 and class 4 laser lights are dangerous to the human body, particularly to sensitive areas like the skin and eyes. Lasers come in green, red, and yellow colours produced in different wavelengths. Lasers harm only the eyes as eyes have lenses that focus every ray onto the retina – just like the way we used to focus sunlight on paper using a magnifying glass to ignite it as kids, they said.

In August this year, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had announced a ban on the use of laser beams during the Ganpati festival in the city in the wake of eye injury cases caused by laser lights in the past. Ten cases were registered against Ganpati mandals for using these lights.

Measures to prevent eye injuries

*Use of laser lights with less than 5 MW power

*Keeping a safe distance from laser lights and ensuring that they don’t directly enter the eyes. Special care to be taken in case of children.

*Directing laser beams upwards or towards the sky to prevent them from entering people’s eyes.

*Mandatory registration and adherence to guidelines for laser shows.

*Seeking immediate treatment from an ophthalmologist in case of eye issues due to laser lights.