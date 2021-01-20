DK Shivakumar alleges farmers 'not being allowed' to come to Bengaluru
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday alleged that farmers coming to Bengaluru to participate in the anti-farm laws protest called by the party were being stopped by the police. Shivakumar also urged farmers to stop wherever they were, “block highways” and protest in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi since November.
“I got several phone calls that farmers coming to Bengaluru from other districts are being stopped by police and not being allowed to come to Bengaluru. I urge farmers to stop wherever they are, block highways, roads and protest in support of farmers,” news agency ANI quoted Shivakumar as saying. “I know the BJP govt is trying to stop farmers at any cost and is not letting them participate in the protest. I request protesters to come to Sangolli Rayanna statue and participate in the massive protest rally,” ANI further quoted Shivakumar as saying.
On Tuesday, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief said that it would “lay siege” to the Raj Bhavan against the three laws. He also announced that pick-up vehicles will be arranged at the Bengaluru city railway station for farmers coming to Bengaluru from other districts to participate in the protest. The venue of the protest, he said, would be Freedom Park, from where the "Raj Bhavan Chalo" march would commence.
Also on Tuesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi released ‘Kheti ka Khoon’ booklet to highlight pitfalls of the farm laws, in Delhi. Gandhi also remarked that the country’s image was being tarnished as lakh of farmers have been compelled to protest in biting cold.
Protests against the farm laws, the implementation of which was stayed by the Supreme Court till further orders, entered day 56 on Wednesday. Also on the day, the apex court will hear Delhi Police’s plea seeking injunction of the proposed Republic Day tractor march; the hearing was adjourned on Monday.
