DK Shivakumar's daughter set to marry CCD founder VG Siddhartha's son

DK Shivakumar’s daughter set to marry CCD founder VG Siddhartha’s son

Amarthya Hegde got engaged DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya at SM Krishna Residence, Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru on Monday.

india Updated: Jun 16, 2020 08:09 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar’s daughter got engaged to Cafe Coffe Day founder late VG Siddhartha’s son.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar's daughter got engaged to Cafe Coffe Day founder late VG Siddhartha's son. (PTI)
         

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya and Cafe Coffe Day founder late VG Siddhartha’s son, Amarthya Hegde got engaged at SM Krishna Residence, Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru on Monday.

Only family members were present in the event. Amarthya Hegde is also the grandson of former Union minister SM Krishna.

Last year in July, the body of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder Siddhartha was unearthed on the banks of Netravati river.

