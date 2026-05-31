DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka CM on June 3, Cabinet entry of Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra likely. What we know

After months of speculations, chaos and confusion, Karnataka is all set to experience a changed leadership on June 3, with DK Shivakumar scheduled to take oath as the state's new chief minister.

In 2023, in the following years, several reports suggested that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had made a deal to serve as the state's CM for 2.5 years each in the five-year term.(PTI)

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Just on Saturday, Shivakumar was unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state, paving the way for him to take the CM's throne.

Siddaramaiah stepped down as the chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday, May 28, saying he obeyed the Congress high command's wish. He was the longest-serving CM of the state.

Shivakumar previously served as Siddaramaiah's deputy. On Saturday, after being elected the leader of the CLP, he called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Lok Bhavan and staked the claim to form a new government.

Following DKS's election, talks of what his cabinet might look like have been surfacing. Here's what we know:

A ministerial seat for Sidda's son?

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the already existing buzz, further reports suggested that Siddaramaiah, who had to resign as the CM, had been pushing for a cabinet berth for his son, Yathindra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the already existing buzz, further reports suggested that Siddaramaiah, who had to resign as the CM, had been pushing for a cabinet berth for his son, Yathindra. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yathindra threw his hat into the ring for a place in Shivakumar's cabinet on Saturday itself, HT reported earlier. The possibility of Siddaramaiah's son getting a ministerial post was reportedly part of the internal power-sharing understanding reached when the Congress formed the state government in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yathindra threw his hat into the ring for a place in Shivakumar's cabinet on Saturday itself, HT reported earlier. The possibility of Siddaramaiah's son getting a ministerial post was reportedly part of the internal power-sharing understanding reached when the Congress formed the state government in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That year and in the following years, several reports suggested that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had made a deal to serve as the state's CM for 2.5 years each in the five-year term. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That year and in the following years, several reports suggested that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had made a deal to serve as the state's CM for 2.5 years each in the five-year term. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, Yathindra dismissed reports that Siddaramaiah sought a cabinet berth for him during discussions with the party high command in Delhi in the days leading up to his resignation from the CM's chair.

The member of the state legislative council further stated that senior leaders were in favour of his induction into the incoming cabinet.

ALSO READ | Not interested in national politics, says Siddaramaiah after resigning as Karnataka CM

According to Yathindra, senior Congress leaders, including the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that he should be "given a post in the cabinet and should be allowed to grow".

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“I am definitely an aspirant for a cabinet post," he added.

However, a leader familiar with the talks had earlier said, "Siddaramaiah wants Yathindra in a politically significant department. The social welfare portfolio is among the options under discussion."

Two deputy CMs?

Discussions among party leaders have considered the possibility of two deputy chief ministers, with MB Patil -- a Lingayat -- and Dalit leader Priyank Kharge -- Mallikarjun Kharge's son -- emerging as leading contenders.

Satish Jarkiholi is also under consideration for a deputy CM post, HT reported earlier. He is also being considered for the post of president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, which is currently held by CM-designate DK Shivakumar.

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The possibility of appointing up to four deputy CMs to accommodate regional and social considerations was also initially under consideration, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. However, the number was now expected to be limited to two amid competing claims from senior leaders.

ALSO READ | Crisis manager to CM-designate: How DK Shivakumar rose to the helm in Karnataka

Amid all the buzz, Jarkiholi said there are discussions on whether deputy chief minister posts should be created, adding that the Congress party will decide on the issue.

Among others eyeing key positions in the new cabinet are senior Dalit leader G Parameshwara and Lingayat leader Eshwar Khandre.

No proposal yet on Shivakumar's to-be Cabinet

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Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that no proposal had yet been received regarding the new Karnataka cabinet under chief minister-designate DK Shivakumar.

Kharge also suggested that decisions on ministers, deputy CMs and key appointments would be taken only after consultations following the June 3 swearing-in ceremony.

"We will have to see. No proposal has come yet (on the appointment of ministers). Once the proposal comes, discussions will be held on how many ministers and deputy chief ministers should be appointed, on whether important chairmanships should also be filled along with it," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"All these matters are under discussion. We will know after June 3. Right now, we have to wait," Kharge added.

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Regarding to the details about the cabinet expansion, Kharge said that he has not received Shivakumar's proposal on whether he will appoint eight or ten ministers. He said that once the Congress leadership receives the proposal, the first phase of the cabinet expansion will be completed first, and the second phase for the remaining posts will take place after 15 days or a month.

On the issue of selecting a new KPCC president, Kharge said that leadership change was a natural process, adding that the party was seeking a suitable successor. "That is natural. Once the incumbent steps down, someone else will have to come. We are searching. We have to identify a good person and also consider the right combination," he added.

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