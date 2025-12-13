Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Friday claimed that deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar would take over as chief minister after the ongoing winter assembly session at Belagavi. DKS to be CM after House session: MLA

Speaking to reporters at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Hussain said, “Shivakumar will become the chief minister after this session. Shivakumar has a chance. He will become the chief minister now. We’ve told the high command that we’re hopeful he will be regarded for all the effort and struggle he has put into the party organisation.”

His remarks came a day after Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLC and son of chief minister Siddaramaiah, denied that any leadership change was being considered. Hussain insisted the decision lay entirely with the party leadership. “Nobody is above the Congress’ top brass,” he said.

When asked if the high command would decide based on support from MLAs, he replied, “It’s not about numbers. It’ll be a decision and all must be bound to it. We’ve been asked to maintain discipline.”

The comments coincided with a separate exchange involving Siddaramaiah in the legislative council on Thursday. During the session, House staff adjusted his chair before he spoke, prompting BJP MLC Hanumanth Nirani to remark that even the chief minister appeared to struggle because his microphone hadn’t been fixed properly.

Siddaramaiah dismissed the comment, saying that anyone, “even if one is the Prime Minister,” would seek help if faced with discomfort while addressing the House. This drew a sharper comment from Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who said the chief minister’s chair looked “shaky.” Siddaramaiah responded, “My chair is not shaky. First, check whether your chair is shaky. My chair is strong and steady.” When BJP members continued to suggest otherwise, he added with a smile, “I know. When there is trouble, it should be mentioned. Now it’s alright.”

Attention later shifted to Shivakumar in the Assembly, where BJP members made offhand light-hearted comments over the ongoing leadership debate. Former minister and MLA V Sunil Kumar said Shivakumar was showing “too much humility” after he folded his hands toward the opposition. “We have a certain image of you. If you suddenly soften, what should we think?” he asked. He also hinted at a parallel to the leadership question by quoting a well-known Kannada poem, “Kaanada Kadalige Hambaliside Mana” (My heart longs for the unseen ocean).