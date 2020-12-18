DMK, allies observe one-day fast in support of agitating farmers

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:45 IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by MK Stalin and its allies on Friday observed a day-long fast in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm bills passed by the Centre in September. Stalin condemned the statement of the government that those protesting against the farm laws are anti-nationals and said he supports the farmers.

“The central government said that those protesting against the farm laws are anti-nationals. We condemn it,” the DMK president said while addressing a gathering. “The central government led by the BJP have passed three laws against farmers. The farmers are protesting continuously for 23 days against it. We took the decision to support protesting farmers. As a part of it, we are doing fasting and protest today,” he said.’

The leader also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIADMK of passing laws that were not in favour of the people and said the coronavirus pandemic was used as an excuse to pass the three farm laws in a hurry. “The central government is not thinking about farmers or people. The BJP and AIADMK governments pass laws against them. They use Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse and passed them in a hurry. Especially the three farm laws,” he told the gathering. “They don’t care for the people and only support and give subsidies to the corporates,” he said.

“Everybody in India is in an agitative mode, particularly those in Delhi. They (the BJP) are doing drama in the name of discussion,” he said, adding that he welcomed all his party members and alliances to participate in the protest and observe a two-minute silence for the farmers who lost their lives in the protest.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - that were passed in Parliament in September.

