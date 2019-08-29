DMK chief Stalin reviews party MPs performances, says his performance also being reviewed

tamil-nadu

Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday reviewed the performance of party’s recently elected MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The review was done at Anna Arivalayam – the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

DMK Treasurer S Duraimurugan, along with Principal Secretary and DMK parliamentary committee head TR Baalu, was also present during the two and half-hour-long exercise to review 20 lower house, and five upper house MPs.

While DMK-- the fourth largest party in the lower house-- has 24 members officially, four of them belong to its regional allies including VCK, IJK, KNMDK and MDMK - who had contested on the DMK’s rising sun symbol.

According to a DMK MP, Stalin interacted with all the MPs individually and gave feedback on their performance.

“Stalin urged MPs to respond to public issues without any delay. Besides, he lauded all the MPs for their deft handling of several issues in the recent session of the Parliament. He also wanted us (MPs) to participate in debates without fail,” said the DMK MP, who did not want be identified.

Stalin himself addressed the media after the review and said, “We have discussed various issues that need to be raised in the Parliament and how to take it to the public.”

Commenting on completing one year as DMK President, Stalin said that even his performance was being reviewed.

“Several media houses have reviewed my performance. A few have criticized, and some have lauded. Certainly, some reviews have given suggestions to me. I will accept and consider them all in the upcoming days,” said Stalin.

DMK-Congress-left alliance won 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while winning 13 of the 22 assembly seats on which by-polls were held, under his leadership.

