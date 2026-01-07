DMK looted ₹4 lakh crore, AIADMK tells governor seeking investigation

The AIADMK, in its complaint submitted to governor RN Ravi on Tuesday, stated that the DMK government has looted Tamil Nadu off ₹4 lakh crore in 56 Months, and demanded a time-bound, court-monitored probe into the alleged corruption. Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) and other DMK leaders submitting the memorandum to governor RN Ravi on Tuesday. (X/AIADMKOFFICIAL)

AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was accompanied by seven other senior leaders including SP Velusami, who met Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday night to discuss their alliance for the ensuing assembly elections this summer. “The AIADMK today submitted a comprehensive dossier detailing large-scale corruption, financial mismanagement and systemic loot committed by the DMK government over the last 56 months,” the AIADMK said in a statement.

AIADMK urged the governor to constitute a special investigation commission headed by a retired former Chief Justice of India to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged ₹4 lakh crore corruption and to ensure strict legal action against DMK ministers and officials.

AIADMK leaders stated that from the first day that the DMK assumed office on May 21, the MK Stalin-led government has been corrupt without transparency and functioning like a private corporate syndicate rather than a democratic government. “For the past 56 months, the DMK family has occupied the corridors of power and indulged in brazen loot running into crores, pushing Tamil Nadu into an unprecedented debt trap,” the AIADMK said. “As a responsible opposition, we have placed these facts before the Hon’ble Governor and demanded a comprehensive investigation.”

The party alleged that under the DMK regime, Tamil Nadu has been pushed into severe financial distress, with the government borrowing nearly ₹1 lakh crore every year and increasing the state’s debt burden by over ₹4 lakh crore. This reckless borrowing and mismanagement, AIADMK said, stands as proof of the DMK government’s administrative incompetence.

AIADMK alleged that 22 departments engaged in graft ranging from ₹60,000 crore in the Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply, to the lowest in the Milk Development Department at ₹250 crore.

AIADMK submitted accusations of graft in various departments in its complaint: Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply – ₹64,000 crore, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj – ₹60,000 crore, Highways and Minor Ports – ₹60,000 crore, Electricity Department – ₹55,000 crore, Prohibition and Excise – ₹50,000 crore, Registration Department – ₹20,000 crore, Highways Department – ₹20,000 crore, Water Resources Department – ₹17,000 crore, Greater Chennai Corporation – ₹10,000 crore, Industries Department – ₹8,000 crore, School Education Department – ₹5,000 crore, Social Welfare Department – ₹5,000 crore, Agriculture Department – ₹5,000 crore, Health Department – ₹4,000 crore, Higher Education Department – ₹1,500 crore, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments – ₹1,000 crore, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department – ₹1,000 crore, Environment and Forest Department – ₹750 crore, Youth Welfare and Sports Department – ₹500 crore, Prisons Department – ₹500 crore, Tourism Department – ₹250 crore, Milk Development Department – ₹250 crore.

The AIADMK also raised controversy over a leaked audio tape from 2023 allegedly of former finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR) purportedly alleging corruption in the DMK family. Thiagarajan has denied that it was his voice in the tape.

The main opposition party in the state also alleged that because of such corruption it has led to a collapse of governance, law and order. “Industrial investors who once looked to Tamil Nadu are now shifting to neighbouring states due to policy paralysis and rampant corruption,” AIADMK said.

There has been no reaction from the DMK so far to the allegations.