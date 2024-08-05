DMK MP complains of poor service by Air India, airline apologises

Former additional Solicitor General of India and DMK MP in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, Pushpanathan Wilson, took to social media platform X to complain about the delay of his Air India flight, and even questioned civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu. An Air India aeroplane at a runway in Hyderabad. (Reuters)

Wilson said that the flight from Chennai to Delhi, which was scheduled to depart at 8:40pm on Sunday, was delayed by an hour due to technical issues.

“Inside the flight, the fabric seemed old and musty. The tray table on my seat was loose and not resting properly on the armrest, making it difficult to use for dinner and my iPad,” Wilson said, adding that he had to shift to another seat, but the tray table there was also faulty.

The MP further highlighted other issues such as a non-functional recliner seat, and poorly maintained toilets, and noted the absence of blankets.

“This is a concern for almost all aircraft,” Wilson said. He called for the creation of an autonomous, independent statutory body to monitor punctuality, in-flight facilities, reasonable airfare, safety, and airworthiness of aircraft, as well as facilities at both Airports Authority of India and private airports.

Air India issued an apology to Wilson and said, “Dear Mr. Wilson, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please be assured that we will thoroughly review the concerns you have mentioned. Ensuring the safety and comfort of our passengers is our top priority, and we will take appropriate actions to address these matters.”