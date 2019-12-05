e-paper
DMK seeks 50% quota for OBCs and 90% Central jobs in Tamil Nadu for Tamils

The memorandum also sought 90 per cent reservation for Tamils in central government jobs in Tamil Nadu and demanded that Tamil be made an official language in the Madras High Court.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2019 01:20 IST
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
DMK’s Kanimozhi and TR Baalu led a delegation to PM Narendra Modi with 16 ‘major’ demands.
DMK's Kanimozhi and TR Baalu led a delegation to PM Narendra Modi with 16 'major' demands. (PTI Photo/File)
         

A delegation of DMK MPs from Tamil Nadu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday with the demand to increase the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) quota from the current 27 per cent to 50 per cent.

DMK team led by veteran TR Baalu and his deputy in parliamentary committee, Kanimozhi, made 16 “major” demands in a memorandum given to the prime minister including a white paper on the implementation of 27 per cent OBC reservation and intervention for Lankan Tamils political rights.

DMK alleged that several of the 5530 medical seats reserved for OBCs were not awarded to community candidates in the past two years since the OBC quota was not applied to the common pool.

“We want the Centre to issue strict instructions to implement the reservation policy without fail in the common pool seats (All India Quota),” said the memorandum signed by party president MK Stalin.

The memorandum also sought 90 per cent reservation for Tamils in central government jobs in Tamil Nadu and demanded that Tamil be made an official language in the Madras High Court.

It also reiterated the demand for PM’s intervention to ensure Sri Lankan Tamils are given political rights through the 13th amendment.

The DMK also sought the terms of references of the 15th Finance Commission be “reframed” to make Human Development Indicators (HDI) or per-capita productivity the key criteria for determining a state’s share in central funds and setting up of a minimum limit to the allocation ratio for each state as a percentage of its GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) contribution to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) or to the central tax revenues.

DMK MP Trichy Siva expressed hope that all DMK demands will be addressed soon.

