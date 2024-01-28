DMK slams Nitish Kumar for 'Hindi push' at INDIA bloc, Akhilesh says public won't forgive

In a major political upheaval, Nitish Kumar on Sunday ended his JD(U)'s alliance with the Congress and exited from the INDIA bloc. He took oath as the chief minister of Bihar with the support of the BJP delivering a major blow to the opposition grouping that he only took the initiative to start in 2023. Opposition parties shredded Nitish Kumar to pieces for the betrayal. Nitish Kumar on Sunday returned to the NDA fold exiting the INDIA bloc.

'Tolerated Nitish Kumar's Hindi push'

DMK MP TR Baalu remembered the conflict that took place in one of the recent meetings of the INDIA bloc after Nitish Kumar said Hindi is the national language. It was earlier reported that in one of the meetings, Baalu sought the English translation of Nitish Kumar's speech to which Nitish Kumar reacted sharply and said everyone should know Hindi as Hindi is the national language.

After Nitish Kumar exited the INDIA bloc all of a sudden to join back the NDA, Baalu said it was for cordiality that DMK tolerated Nitish Kumar's Hindi push.

Akhilesh says new record of betrayal

Samajwadi Party leader and INDIA bloc leader Akhilesh Yadav said BJP has never been as weak as it is today and Nitish Kumar set a new record of betrayal. "There is no greater defeat than people losing faith in you," Akhilesh wrote on X.

Akhilesh said it is actually BJP's conspiracy to make sure that Nitish Kumar does not become the prime minister as he had a chance of the same in the INDIA bloc. But now the BJP confined Nitish Kumar to the CM post.

Nitish Kumar kept everyone in the dark: Congress

The Congress dismissed any possibility of a dent in the prospect of the INDIA bloc owing to Nitish Kumar's exit but said the optics could have been better. The leader who was one of the chief architects of the opposition alliance leaving the alliance does not send across a good message, the Congress said adding that Nitish Kumar is known for 'changing colours'.

Mallikarjun Kharge said the party was made aware of Nitish Kumar's decision by the RJD. Nitish Kumar kept RJD in the dark, Kharge said.

Nitish Kumar was opposing BJP a few days back: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar wondered what happened in the past few days that Nitish Kumar left his ideologies and joined hands with the BJP. "Whatever happened in Patna, such a situation was never seen before in such a short period of time...I remember it was Nitish Kumar who had called all the non-BJP parties to Patna...His role was also similar but what happened in the last 10-15 days that he left this ideology and today he joined BJP and formed the government...In the last 10 days, it did not seem that he would take such a step. On the contrary, he was playing a role against BJP. Don't know what happened suddenly, but the public will definitely teach him a lesson for his role in future..." Pawar said.