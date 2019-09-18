DMK suspends anti-Hindi stir after Amit Shah’s clarification

india

The opposition DMK has suspended its proposed statewide protest against the imposition of Hindi on September 20 after party president MK Stalin’s meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chennai on Wednesday evening hours after a clarification by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Emerging from the meeting with the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Stalin told the media that the DMK had decided to suspend its statewide protest at district headquarters on Friday following an assurance from Purohit that the Centre would not impose Hindi.

While the impromptu meeting had raised eyebrows in the political circles, Stalin clarified that he had come to the Raj Bhavan on the invitation of the Governor.

“I explained to him as to why the party was holding the agitation across the state. He assured that the Centre in no way would impose Hindi. Further, Amit Shah too had clarified that his statement made on Hindi Diwas has been wrongly understood,” Stalain said.

“We have only suspended the proposed stir on Friday. The party has not given up its opposition to imposition of Hindi,” he explained.

Senior DMK leaders including TR Baalu, MP, accompanied Stalin during the meeting.

Earlier Wednesday, Shah said he had never asked for imposing Hindi over the regional languages after his comment on Hindi Diwas sparked massive opposition and roiled southern states.

“I myself come from a non-Hindi state of Gujarat, people should hear my speech properly, if they want to do politics, it is their choice, but my speech should be reheard to clear the confusion,” Shah said at Hindustan Purvodaya 2019 in Ranchi.

On Saturday, Stalin had warned the Centre that “this is India not Hindia” following Shah’s statement advocating a common language for the country.

Sources said Stalin and the Governor discussed the current political situation.

The DMK is the third largest party in the Lok Sabha and the party had earlier conducted protests against Purohit holding review meetings with district officials. The DMK had criticised it as unconstitutional following which the Governor had stopped that practice.

