DMRC hikes Delhi Metro fares for first time in years. Check new ticket prices

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced a hike in fares for Metro services in the national capital, making travelling on the city’s transport lifeline more expensive. Travelling on the Delhi Metro, the city’s transport lifeline, is more expensive now.(HT Photo)

According to DMRC, commuters will have to pay an increased fare ranging from ₹1 to ₹4, depending on the distance. The fare on the Airport Express line has been hiked up to ₹5.

“The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (up to ₹5 for the Airport Express Line),” DMRC said in a post on X.

Following the fare revision, the minimum Delhi Metro fare is now ₹11, while the maximum has been set at ₹64. DMRC last revised its fares in 2017 based on the recommendations of the fourth Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). This means it is the first fare revision for Delhi Metro in eight years.

Details on Delhi Metro fare hike

The revised Delhi Metro fares go into effect on Monday. Prices for 0-2 kilometres and 2-5 kilometres increase by ₹1. While the old fares were ₹10 and ₹20, they will now be ₹11 and ₹21.

The fare for distances between 5 and 12 kilometres has been increased to ₹32 from ₹30. Travelling up to 21 kilometres will cost commuters ₹43, an increase of ₹3 from the existing ₹40.

For distances greater than 21 kilometres, the fare hike stands at ₹4. While the commuters travelling less than 32 kilometres will have to pay ₹54, anything above that will cost ₹64.

Despite the fare hike, commuters using smart cards will continue to receive a 10 per cent discount on every journey, along with an additional 10 per cent discount during off-peak hours (before 8 AM, between 12 PM and 5 PM, and after 9 PM).