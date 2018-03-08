DMRC withdraws from two light metro projects in Kerala, cites govt’s lack of interest

Peeved at the state government’s reported apathy and go-slow, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced its exit from the proposed light metro project for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Talking to newsmen in Kochi, DMRC chief adviser E Sreedharan, better known as the Metro Man, said he was withdrawing from the light metro project with a heavy heart. He said though he approached chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office for a meeting a couple of times, he was denied an appointment.

“The DMRC is withdrawing from the project with great dismay and reluctance. We found that the state government has no interest or initiative to go ahead with the project,” he said, adding project offices in two cities will be closed down immediately.

“Since we are not able to start the work because the agreement was not signed, we can’t continue our office operations. DMRC is a company and without work it can’t maintain its offices. For two offices we need at least

Rs 16 lakh a month,” he said, adding though he was upset, he was not there to blame anyone.

The Rs 7,500 crore light metro project was proposed to cover 35.12 km in two cities and the state’s revised share in the project was pegged at Rs 2,700 crore.

However, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has downplayed the exit saying the DMRC stopped its operation after the agreement with the state government expired. But that doesn’t mean that the government dropped the project altogether.

E Sreedharan’s latest stance is a setback to the state which is hard-pressed to promote it as an investment destination.