Doctors attacked by mob in Jharkhand

Four senior doctors were injured in an attack by relatives of a patient who died at Ranchi Trust Hospital, said the hospital management on Friday. The victims are medical superintendent Dr A K Singh, Dr Om Prakash Mahansaria, Dr SK Sinha, and Dr Nijam.

On Thursday evening, a patient who drowned in Patratu Dam was brought to the hospital. The management said Dr AK Singh immediately attended to the patient, who was declared brought dead. Following this, the patient’s relatives gathered there and started shouting slogans. When Dr Singh tried to pacify the people, they thrashed him. When the other doctors tried to rescue him, they were also attacked.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 00:55 IST