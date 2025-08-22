Dog lovers, NGOs that approached Supreme Court directed to pay for shelters

Animal activists, dog lovers and NGOs who approached the Supreme Court against its earlier August 11 order on strays were on Friday directed by the top court to pay for the construction of dog shelters. Dog lovers staged a Dharna Protest to raise their voice to 'Save Delhi NCR dogs' at Jantar Mantar(Hindustan Times)

The court ordered dog lovers and NGOs that approached it against the earlier order, to pay ₹25,000 and ₹2 lakh each, respectively, for the creation of dog shelters and other facilities for the stray animals, reported Bar and Bench.

The directive came as the Supreme Court pronounced its order in the stray dogs case, modifying the earlier directive. While the August 11 order directed for dogs to be moved to shelters without any release later, the fresh directive says dogs can be released back upon sterilisation and immunisation, provided they are not rabid or exhibiting aggression.

Follow live updates on Supreme Court's stray dogs order

The fresh order came days after dog lovers and animal activists led protests across the country against the earlier Supreme Court verdict. After days of protests, four FIRs were reportedly filed by the Delhi Police, saying dog lovers staged the protests without prior permission.

While massive protests took place on August 11 and 12, demonstrations were also seen on the days that followed, expanding to not just Delhi-NCR, but to other parts of India.

The fresh verdict, announced by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, reiterated one directive from the earlier order - action against those obstructing the picking up of stray dogs.

The top court also expanded the issue to pan-India, and transferred to itself the pleas pending before different high courts on stray dogs. The matter was posted for hearing after eight weeks.

Besides, the top court also ordered the construction of dedicated feeding stations for stray dogs, warning that those seen feeding dogs in public would be liable to be proceeded with under relevant legal framework.