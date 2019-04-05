Dog tries to take away stillborn baby from hospital in Rajasthan

A stray dog tried to take away the body of a stillborn baby whose mother was being treated at a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, doctors said on Friday.

The woman had a premature delivery on her way to the community health centre in Chohtan. It was a stillbirth, they added.

“We took her for treatment because she was bleeding and handed over the stillborn baby to two men who brought her to the hospital,” doctors said.

Later, the staff of the hospital saw a dog taking the body away. “The staff shooed away the dog and informed the doctors,” said Chohtan block chief medical and health officer (BCMHO) Dr. Ritesh Sankhla.

“We have spoken to the family, who said it was negligence on their part because they failed to look after the body. However, we are investigating into the case and will take necessary action if the family gives us a complaint,” he added.

Dr. Shambu Ram, who is in charge of the CHC, said he was unaware about the dog incident.

“According to my information, a woman was brought to the hospital by two men and another woman around 1 pm. They said the woman delivered the baby on way to the hospital. We found that it was a stillborn baby,” he said.

The body was handed over to the two men and the woman was taken in for treatment, Dr. Ram said.

The BCMHO, who reached the hospital for an inquiry after photos and videos of the incident began circulating on social media, said the family had gone home with the body when he reached.

“We recorded their statement and have asked them if they want to give a complaint against anyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the news of such pictures on social media also reached police. “We heard about the incident and rushed a team to the CHC but by that time the family had gone from the hospital with the body,” said Chohtan deputy SP Ajit Singh.

In another hospital, in January, the body of an unborn baby was broken into two parts at a government hospital in Jaisalmer during delivery.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 20:44 IST