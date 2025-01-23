Menu Explore
Domestic airlines flew 16.13 million passengers in 2024: DGCA

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jan 23, 2025 08:51 AM IST

DGCA said IndiGo had the highest (73.4% ) on-time performance in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad followed by Air India (67.6%) and Akasa Air (62.7%)

Domestic airlines flew 16.13 million passengers in 2024 compared to 15.20 million in 2023, civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said. The number of passengers increased by 8.19% on a month-to-month basis.

The number of passengers increased by 8.19% on a month-to-month basis. (Bloomberg)
DGCA said IndiGo had the highest (73.4% ) on-time performance in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad followed by Air India (67.6%) and Akasa Air (62.7%).

Among bigger commercial airlines low-cost carrier SpiceJet had the highest cancellation rate of 1.81%, followed by IndiGo (1.17%). The overall cancellation rate of domestic airlines was 1.07% for December 2024. Regional airline Fly Big had the highest cancellation of 19.23%, followed by Alliance Air (4.35%) and IndiaOne Air (2.83%).

As many as 44.4% of flights were cancelled due to miscellaneous reasons, followed by weather (27.2%), technical (20.8%), operational (6.4%), and commercial (1.3%).

In December, domestic airlines received 817 complaints from passengers, or around 0.55 complaints per 10,000 passengers. Fly Big, SpiceJet, and Alliance Air received the maximum complaints mostly about baggage (25.8%), refunds (21.3%), and customer services (7.7%).

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
