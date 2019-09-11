Domestic help jumps to death from 16th floor of Gurugram condo

india

A 19-year-old domestic help died after allegedly falling from the balcony of a flat on the 16th floor of M3M Merlin Drive, a condominium on the Gurugram extension road in Sector 67, on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, the woman jumped from the flat in of the condominium around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. Police said she had made a call to her brother before jumping off.

The deceased, a native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, was hired by the family of three, primarily to take care of their four-year-old child and had been living with the family in their flat for the past 25 days. No suicide note was found.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said that the family members were informed and they have reached the city. “The post mortem will be conducted and the body will be handed over to the family members today,” he said.

The police teams will record the statement of the employer and family members, said police.

