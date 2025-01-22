Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Domestic help sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Jalna's businessman's wife

PTI |
Jan 22, 2025 08:49 PM IST

Domestic help sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Jalna's businessman's wife

Jalna, A court in Maharashtra’s Jalna city on Wednesday sentenced a 64-year-old house help to life imprisonment for murdering his 60-year-old employer in 2021.

Domestic help sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Jalna's businessman's wife
Domestic help sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Jalna's businessman's wife

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Varsha Mohite handed the sentence to convict Bhimrao Dhande for killing Sangita Lahoti, wife of prominent businessman Alokchand Lahoti, said district government pleader Babasaheb Ingle.

Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said Dhande attacked the victim when she was performing her puja.

On December 14, 2021, Dhande pelted stones at the couple’s bungalow, breaking windowpanes and injuring the businessman, after an argument. A physical altercation ensued, during which Dhande lost a tooth.

Both then went to the Sadar Bazar police station, where they were issued memos for a check-up at a government hospital before any formal complaint could be lodged. However, Dhande rushed to the Lahoti residence and locked the house from inside.

In a fit of rage, Dhande stabbed Sangita multiple times with a kitchen knife.

After being alerted by her husband, police arrived and forced the door open. They found Sangita in a pool of blood, while Dhande was lying unconscious after consuming poison in his bid to end his life, Ingle said.

Speaking to the media after the sentencing, Nikam said 22 witnesses were examined and the prosecution proved that Dhande had committed the murder.

“The motive behind Dhande’s actions was that Alokchand Lahoti had prohibited him from sharing information and mobile numbers of the Lahoti family with outsiders. He resented the attitude of the owner. The murder took place while she was performing puja in her house,” Nikam said.

Judge Mohite also imposed a fine of 5,000 on Dhande. Additionally, Dhande was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment under Indian Penal Code section 309 with a fine of 1,000.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On