Jalna, A court in Maharashtra’s Jalna city on Wednesday sentenced a 64-year-old house help to life imprisonment for murdering his 60-year-old employer in 2021. Domestic help sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Jalna's businessman's wife

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Varsha Mohite handed the sentence to convict Bhimrao Dhande for killing Sangita Lahoti, wife of prominent businessman Alokchand Lahoti, said district government pleader Babasaheb Ingle.

Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said Dhande attacked the victim when she was performing her puja.

On December 14, 2021, Dhande pelted stones at the couple’s bungalow, breaking windowpanes and injuring the businessman, after an argument. A physical altercation ensued, during which Dhande lost a tooth.

Both then went to the Sadar Bazar police station, where they were issued memos for a check-up at a government hospital before any formal complaint could be lodged. However, Dhande rushed to the Lahoti residence and locked the house from inside.

In a fit of rage, Dhande stabbed Sangita multiple times with a kitchen knife.

After being alerted by her husband, police arrived and forced the door open. They found Sangita in a pool of blood, while Dhande was lying unconscious after consuming poison in his bid to end his life, Ingle said.

Speaking to the media after the sentencing, Nikam said 22 witnesses were examined and the prosecution proved that Dhande had committed the murder.

“The motive behind Dhande’s actions was that Alokchand Lahoti had prohibited him from sharing information and mobile numbers of the Lahoti family with outsiders. He resented the attitude of the owner. The murder took place while she was performing puja in her house,” Nikam said.

Judge Mohite also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Dhande. Additionally, Dhande was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment under Indian Penal Code section 309 with a fine of ₹1,000.

