LPG price hike: The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders has been hiked by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 effective from July 1(File Photo)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by 25 from July 1. Check rates in your city

LPG price hike: A domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg will now cost 834.50 in Delhi.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 09:55 AM IST

The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders has been hiked by 25 effective from July 1. A domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg will now cost 834.50 in Delhi. The price of a 19-kg cylinder has also been increased by 76 and will cost 1,550 in Delhi, ANI said. In Mumbai and Kolkata too, the price will be 834.50 per cylinder while in Chennai, one non-subsidised LPG cylinder will cost 850.50. LPG prices are revised at the beginning of every month and with the latest hike from July 1, LPG price now has increased by 140 per cylinder in the last six months. The price remained unchanged in June.

The price hike comes along with the steep hike in petrol price which is inching towards a three-digit figure in several metro cities.

Unlike petrol, LPG is available only at the market price across the country, though the government provides subsidies to a select group of consumers.

In February, LPG prices were revised thrice — 25 hike per cylinder on February 4, a 50 per cylinder hike on February 15 and another hike of 25 on February 25. In March, the price was again hiked by 25 while in April, there was a 125 rise in LPG price. Then a price cut of 10 was announced as international oil prices saw a dip.

