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LPG prices hiked: Check how rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have changed

The latest revision comes after a ₹60-per-cylinder hike on March 7, which came after the disruptions to global energy supplies caused by West Asia conflict.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 09:22 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The price of domestic LPG used for cooking has been hiked by 29 per cylinder, the second time in the past three months, as state-owned fuel retailers face continued pressure from high global energy prices amid the West Asia crisis.

The increase in LPG prices is part of a wider round of fuel price revisions.(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

The latest revision comes after a 60-per-cylinder increase on March 7, which also came after the disruptions to global energy supplies and a rise in fuel prices caused by the conflict.

The increase in LPG prices is part of a wider round of fuel price revisions. Petrol and diesel rates have gone up by a cumulative 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have risen by around 6 per kg.

Latest city-wise prices of domestic LPG

Here are the latest rates, according to Goodreturns:

CityJune 7 (Latest price)March 7 price
Delhi 942 913
Mumbai 941.50 912.50
Kolkata 968 939
Chennai 957.50 928.50

Commercial LPG prices

India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, leaving domestic fuel prices highly vulnerable to developments in international energy markets.

Any risk to energy supplies from the Gulf region generally pushes up global crude oil prices, which in turn affects the prices of petroleum products and LPG in India.

With inputs from agencies

 
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