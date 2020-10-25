e-paper
‘Don’t presume to know what Supreme Court will decide’: Omar Abdullah takes on Ravi Shankar Prasad on Article 370

The removal of statehood and the scrapping of Section 370 was done following a proper constitutional process and both houses of Parliament approved it with “overwhelming numbers”, the law minister said on Saturday.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Omar Abdullah takes a swipe at Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as the law minister said Section 370 will not be restored. (Photo: Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday took on Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who on Saturday said special status will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. The law minister’s comment came after PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said she would raise the national flag only once the state flag in back, pushing for the restoration of Article 370.

The BJP condemned her “seditious comment” and demanded action against the leader, who has been released from detention early this month after 14 months.

 

The removal of statehood and the scrapping of Section 370 was done following a proper constitutional process and both houses of Parliament approved it with “overwhelming numbers”, the law minister said.

Replying to the law minister, Omar Abdullah took to Twitter on Sunday morning and said it is not expected of him to restore the erstwhile state’s status. “Dear Ravi Shankar Prasadji, we don’t expect you to restore anything but unless you are suggesting the Supreme Court has surrendered its independence and takes dictation from you please don’t presume to know what the honourable judges will decide,” Abdullah tweeted.

Seven parties of Jammu and Kashmir — National Conference, People Democratic Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India- Marxist, Peoples Conference, J&K Peoples Movement and Awmai National Conference — have joined hands to form the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to demand the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has been appointed the president of the new outfit and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is the vice-president. The flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir will be the flag of the alliance, it has been decided.

