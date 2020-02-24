‘Inspires awe’: US President Trump, First Lady tour the Taj Mahal

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 18:34 IST

US President Donald Trump on Monday gushed at the beauty of the Taj Mahal as he visited the 17th-century monument to love in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra along with his wife, Melania Trump.

“The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank You India,” Donald Trump wrote in the visitor’s book at the Taj Mahal.

Trump and Melania did not get their picture taken on the 112-year old Diana seat. The bench is called so after Princess Diana sat during her visit to the monument way in 1992.

Find latest updates on US President Donald Trump’s visit to India on HT’s Live Blog.

Trump and the First Lady were earlier received by UP chief minister Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel at the Kheria Technical Airport.

The visiting dignitaries were welcomed by artists as they performed cultural programme—Trump applauded them by clapping along. They were accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are also his advisors.

As President Donald Trump and his wife travelled 14 kilometres from the airport to the Taj Mahal, cultural events organised on stages created on several crossings.

The Mughal-era monument, which was built over a period of nearly 20 years by Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal after her death in 1631, was refurbished to welcome the American leader.

Authorities at the Archaeological Survey of India had “advanced the dates” for mud-pack treatment for the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal at Taj Mahal in view of Trump’s planned visit.

“The red sandstones of the Taj complex are being cleaned of stains from weather, fountains have been spruced up and extra stock of shimmering flowers added in gardens to enhance the glory of the monument,” ASI’s Agra circle superintending archaeologist Vasant Swarnkar had said.

The chandelier above the graves was also refurbished.

The Taj Mahal has been closed to visitors in the second half of the day as tickets were issued till 11.30am and was cleared of visitors by noon.

The architectural marvel, which entered the Unesco World Heritage Site list in 1983, is made of white ‘Makrana’ marble and red sandstones, and renowned for its intricate inlay work on the stone surface.

Former US president Bill Clinton and his daughter Chelsea Clinton had paid a visit to the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world on the bank of the Yamuna, in 2000.