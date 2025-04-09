Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on India come into effect

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2025 09:51 AM IST

President Donald Trump's sweeping 26% tariffs on India came into full effect on Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on imports from India came into full effect on Wednesday morning.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2025.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2025.(AFP)

Trump announced the reciprocal tariffs on April 3 in the Rose Garden of the White House as part of his ‘Liberation Day’ announcement event.

The US president had declared that the US would tax nearly all of America's trading partners at a minimum of 10% and impose steeper rates for countries that he says ran trade surpluses with the US.

Besides India, Trump announced 46% tariffs on Vietnam, 32% on Taiwan, 25% on South Korea, 24% on Japan and 20% on the European Union.

He also announced a tariff of 34% on China which would come on top of 20% levies he imposed on the country earlier this year. Later, he threatened to add an another 50% levy on Chinese goods in response to Beijing's recently promised retaliation.

During his April 3 announcement, Trump had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘a great friend’ but added that the country was ‘not treating us right’.

"Their Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) just left (US recently). He is a great friend of mine, but I said to him that 'you're a friend of mine, but you've not been treating us right'. India charges us 52%, so we will charge them half of that - 26%," he said.

In response, India said that it is carefully examining the implications of Trump’s announcement and studying the opportunities that may arise due to this development in the American trade policy.

The Union commerce ministry had said it was engaged with all stakeholders, including Indian industry and exporters, taking feedback on their assessment of the tariffs and assessing the situation keeping in view the vision of a developed India.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on India come into effect
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On