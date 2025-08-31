Donald Trump to skip QUAD Summit? Report claims US President to cancel India visit

US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to cancel his upcoming visit to India. According to a report by the New York Times, this change in plans comes amid trade tensions with New Delhi after Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff against the trading partner. Amid the growing tensions between the US and India, Trump has reportedly cancelled his visit to India(REUTERS)

The report published on Saturday claims an India visit is no longer on Trump's agenda and the US president is likely to skip the upcoming QUAD Summit.

"After telling Mr. Modi that he would travel to India later this year for the Quad summit, Mr. Trump no longer has plans to visit in the fall," read the NYT report, citing people familiar with the US president’s schedule.

However, the report further added that the escalating tensions between the US and India can be attributed to other factors apart from trade and New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

As per NYT, a major source of tension between the two nations is Trump's claim that he brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during their conflict in May earlier this year.

Trump has time and again claimed that he brought an end to the "war" between India and Pakistan and has alluded to using trade as leverage for both countries.

While Pakistan was quick to chime in agreement, India has denied this claim and stated that the ceasefire was established solely between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Furthermore, India has clearly stated that it does not allow any interference in its foreign relations, especially with Pakistan - a conflict which dates back over 75 years.

The report by NYT mentioned Trump's push for a Nobel Peace Prize for himself and India's refusal to acknowledge Washington's alleged role in the ceasefire has also added to the ongoing tensions.

As of now, a total of five countries have endorsed Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. These are - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan.