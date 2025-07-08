'Don't know why BJP is anti-Maharashtra and anti-Marathi': Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the BJP amidst the ongoing language row in Maharashtra, stating that he doesn't understand why the BJP is "anti-Maharashtra" and "anti-Marathi". Aaditya Thackeray said that everyone has the right to protest in the country.(PTI)

Aaditya Thackeray addressed the issue of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers being detained in Mumbai, stating that everyone has the right to protest in the country.

"Everyone has the right to protest. We don't know why the BJP is anti-Maharashtra and anti-Marathi and why people were arrested last night. There was a peaceful protest. They should have allowed it. Everyone has the right to protest", he said.

Aaditya Thackeray noted that the BJP is trying to spread "hatred" and create conflicts between "Marathi and non-Marathi people". He stated that the BJP's tactic is to create division ahead of the BMC and Bihar elections, which wont succeed.

"The BJP is trying to spread hatred in Maharashtra and create conflicts between Marathi and non-Marathi people. Their agenda won't work. Their agenda for Bihar and BMC elections is to create division. This is the BJP's tactic, and it won't succeed", he said.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers who were protesting against traders for allegedly not speaking Marathi.

The protest was part of a larger controversy surrounding the use of language in the city. MNS workers had gathered in the Mira-Bhayandar area to protest against traders who they claimed were not speaking Marathi.

The police had earlier denied permission for the rally, citing intelligence inputs and potential law and order issues. Despite this, the MNS workers went ahead with their protest, leading to their detention by the police.

Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey stated that the police had detained some people and appealed to the city's residents to cooperate with the police. The police had suggested an alternative route for the rally, which the MNS workers had refused to accept.