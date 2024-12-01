Don’t let Oppn leaders disrupt development, Revanth urges people

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday cautioned people not to get carried away by the malicious propaganda being unleashed by the opposition parties and obstruct the development projects initiated by his government. A Revanth Reddy (ANI)

Addressing a Rythu Sadassu (farmers’ convention) at Amistapur village of Mahabubnagar district, Revanth Reddy recalled the latest protests by tribal farmers at Lagacharla, where the government wanted to establish an industrial corridor. “Any massive industrial project requires land acquisition. Such projects are essential in the backward areas like Mahabubnagar, as it will result in massive development and employment generation. We have planned to provide employment opportunities for 25,000 people by setting up industries,” he said.

The CM, however, promised to ensure fair compensation to those who will losing land for the industrial corridor. “If needed, we are ready to pay a compensation of ₹20 lakh per acre,” he said.

He alleged that the BRS leaders, including former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao, constructed farmhouses on hundreds of acres. “But they instigated the innocent tribals in Lagacharla against acquisition of just 1,300 acres and made them go to jail by resorting to violence and attacking officials,” he said, adding that big projects like Nagarjunasagar will not have been built had the farmers who lost their land for these projects assaulted officials.

Revanth Reddy urged people not to fall prey to divisive politics or false propaganda. “Don’t let opposition leaders disrupt development by spreading lies. Together, we can transform barren lands into fertile fields and secure a prosperous future,” he said.

The CM said his government was committed to farmers’ welfare and spent ₹54,000 crore for farmer welfare, including a ₹21,000 crore farm loan waiver benefitting 2.5 million families in its first year. He reiterated his focus on completing irrigation projects like the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme that will bring water to 2 million acres in the region.

The CM called on the youth to actively participate in Telangana’s progress. “You are the ambassadors of this state’s development. Let’s ensure that the dreams of every farmer and worker are realised,” he said.