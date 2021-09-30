Don't make Congress' internal matters public: Pawan Khera's appeal to party leaders

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Thursday urged the party leaders not to go public with the internal matters as it "hurts" the ground-level workers. The appeal came a day after senior party leader Kapil Sibal raised questions over the functioning of the party and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's surprise meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah.

Khera asserted that the Congress gives enough freedom to its leaders to express their views but, he added, internal matters should not be discussed publicly for the sake of "discipline". He suggested that they should instead be raised on a proper platform.

"Crores of Congress workers are in pain due to such acts. Senior party leaders should discuss such matters on a proper platform, not in public. There is a difference between BJP and Congress. While there is no ban on free speech in our party, our leaders need to put their opinion on a proper platform," news agency PTI quoted Khera as saying during an interaction with the media in Ahmedabad.

"Suppose you have a family dispute, would you prefer to solve it internally or go to your neighbour's terrace and speak about it? There should be discipline, which is necessary to run a family, an organisation and a country," he added.

Kapil Sibal yesterday raised questions on the party's high command in the wake of the events unfolding in Punjab, saying that the party workers did not know who was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

On a question regarding Amarinder Singh's surprise meeting with Amit Shah days after he resigned as the Punjab CM, Khera said the party felt hurt by his doing.

"Internal issues should be discussed internally. What was the need to meet when you can talk over the phone. Congress workers, who are fighting against the BJP government and its billionaire friends, are pained to see our own people doing this. I am just sharing the anguish of all those ground level workers with you," the news agency further quoted Khera as saying.