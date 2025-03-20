Don’t think of alliance with TMC: Cong to its Bengal leaders

New Delhi The Congress top brass has told the party’s West Bengal unit not to think of any ties with the Trinamool Congress at this stage and instead focus only on strengthening the organisation, officials aware of the matter said. The meeting, chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, also emphasised on fighting against the BJP and against those who have “weakened the party” in the state. (HT PHOTO)

“Today, I had a productive discussion with our West Bengal Congress leadership at Indira Bhavan. The focus was clear—strengthening our party at the grassroots, and fighting for the people’s rights. Congress will strive to be the voice of Bengal’s aspirations—fearless, honest, and unwavering,” Gandhi posted on social media after the meeting on Wednesday.

The political line suggested by the Congress brass comesd amid growing rift between the Congress and the Trinamool. It also refutes strong rumour that after the removal of former MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the Bengal unit chief, the party has paved away for an alliance with TMC.

“Today the people of West Bengal are angry due to the shortcomings of the state and central government. In such a situation, the Congress party has an important role to play and for this we are ready to represent the people of West Bengal in a planned manner. The people of West Bengal want the Congress party to play a strong role in the state, hence we will raise the voice of the people, their issues, by taking to the streets,” West Bengal Incharge Ghulam Mir told journalists after the meeting.