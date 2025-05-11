‘Downed a few Pakistani planes’: India in special Operation Sindoor briefing

India on Sunday said it downed a few Pakistani planes during the conflict between the two countries this week. The remarks were made by top military officials during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor. The briefing was led by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda.(Sanchit Khanna/HT)

"Their planes were prevented from entering inside our border...Definitely, we have downed a few planes...Definitely, there are losses on their side which we have inflicted," Air Marshal AK Bharti said during a press briefing on Operation Sindoor.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. However, hours later New Delhi accused Islamabad of breaching it.

Authorities have relocated thousands of civilians from sensitive zones, and while the understanding between the countries has brought temporary relief, security forces remain on high alert.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.