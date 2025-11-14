Dr L B Prasad who contested against sitting MLA Pawan Kumar Jaiswal, RJD’s Faisal Rahman trails in Dhaka seat

Dr L B Prasad of Jan Suraaj Party who contested from the Dhaka Assembly seat against rivals Pawan Kumar Jaiswal from Bharatiya Janata Party, and Faisal Rahman from Rashtriya Janata Dal is trailing, according to EC site. According to his nomination papers, Prasad is a Graduate Professional and completed his Diploma in Child Health (DCH) degree from the Patna University in 2003.(MyNeta)

Prasad is a doctor and runs his own clinic along with his wife, who is also a doctor. Both are regularly involved in social work in the region. They belong to the Extreme Backward Class and have been members of the Jan Suraaj party for some time now. The party has decided to field Prasad from the Dhaka Assembly constituency. The party is banking on his clean record, with no criminal cases against him, and his goodwill as a doctor.

According to his nomination papers, Prasad is a Graduate Professional and completed his Diploma in Child Health (DCH) degree from the Patna University in 2003. He completed his MBBS from R.M. College and Hospital in Ranchi in 1997. He has assets worth ₹19,22,47,964 and liabilities amounting to 1,92,06493, according to MyNeta.

About Dhaka constituency

Dhaka is a general category constituency situated in Bihar’s Purvi (East) Champaran district, and comes under the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat. It includes the Dhaka and Ghorasahan community development blocks. Dhaka was established in 1951, and has voted 17 times to elect its representative since then. While Dhaka was earlier the bastion of the Congress party, which won six of the first nine Assembly elections in the constituency, the seat is now usually won by candidates from the BJP and RJD.

The BJP has won the seat six times till now, while the RJD has secured it twice. Dhaka in the 2020 Assembly elections had more than 3 lakh registered voters.

About rival candidates

Apart from Prasad, Pawan Kumar Jaiswal from BJP and Faisal Rahman from the RJD will be contesting for the seat. Sitting MLA Jaiswal first won the Dhaka seat as an Independent candidate, defeating Rahman, who was contesting on a JD(U) ticket then. In 2015, Rahman won the seat as a candidate for the RJD. Jaiswal again took the seat back in 2020, contesting on a ticket from the BJP.

According to MyNeta information, Jaiswal is involved in agriculture and business and is a Graduate. He completed his graduation in Sahitya Alankar from the Hindi University in Jharkhand’s Deoghar. Jaiswal has assets worth 11,76,75,517 and liabilities of ₹61,40,737. Meanwhile, Rahman has completed his education till Class 10 (Matric) from Sarvjeet High School Bhandar in Dhaka. He has assets worth ₹2,03,86,502, and has no liabilities, as per MyNeta. He is the son of late Motiur Rahman, who won the seat twice in 1980 and 1985 as a candidate of the Indian National Congress.